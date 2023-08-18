PSG star Kylian Mbappe makes bombshell revelation, says where he will play in 2024: Report

Having been reintegrated into the PSG first team, Kylian Mbappe's ongoing transfer saga has calmed down a little bit. The Frenchman's contract with PSG ends next summer, and he failed to agree to a contract extension which will see him depart as a free agent. He has long been linked to Real Madrid, and has also been accused by PSG of personally being in talks with the La Liga club. The PSG hierarchy also believe that he will join Real Madrid next year as a free agent. Kylian Mbappe during a training session.(AFP)

Mbappe moved to PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017, before his move was made permanent in a deal worth 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in add-ons a year later. After his reintegration, PSG said in a statement, “After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has returned to training with the first-team group this (Sunday) morning.”

With speculation that Mbappe is in talks to extend his contract with PSG, it is being said that Real Madrid could instead swoop in for Erling Haaland next season. Meanwhile, Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito has reported that the player has told his entourage that he will stay at PSG this year and in summer of 2024 move to Real Madrid. There have been reports that he could agree to a short contract extension with Real Madrid, and it will include a release clause.

According to ESPN, there are two reasons behind Mbappe and PSG resolving their relationship. The first reason is that he had revealed last year that he wanted a more competitive team to challenge for the Champions League. PSG have responded to that demand and have signed FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

In their personal lives, Mbappe and Dembele and close friends and go on holidays together. Meanwhile, another reason is the departure of Neymar. The pair's relationship has grown sour over the years and Mbappe has been left annoyed with the Brazilian's commitment to the team.

