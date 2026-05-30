PSG vs Arsenal: Live streaming, route to summit clash, squads - All you need to know about the Champions League final

For PSG, it will be all about their title defence as they aim to win back-to-back Champions League trophies in Budapest on Saturday. Meanwhile, Arsenal are trying to win it for the first time in history. If PSG manage to beat Arsenal, they will become the second team in the modern era to retain the trophy after Real Madrid, which won three in a row from 2016-18.

PSG face Arsenal in Budapest on Sunday.

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Many of Arsenal's likely starting line-up players in the final have played over 3,000 minutes each this season across all competitions, with Declan Rice, Gabriel, William Saliba, David Raya and Martin Zubimendi reaching 4,000.

Also Read: PSG vs Arsenal: Three key individual matchups that could decide the Champions League final

On the other hand, Luis Enrique has been able to rotate his squad as much as he likes in Ligue 1, and rest many key players for Europe. PSG also got their 12th league title in the last 14 years. Only Willian Pacho, Vitinha and Warren Zairre-Emery have more than 3,000 minutes this season.

Squads

PSG

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{{^usCountry}} Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier, Matvey Safonov, Renato Marin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier, Matvey Safonov, Renato Marin. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Forwards: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Lee Kang-In, Bradley Barcola, Quentin Ndjantou, Ibrahim Mbaye. Arsenal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forwards: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Lee Kang-In, Bradley Barcola, Quentin Ndjantou, Ibrahim Mbaye. Arsenal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Goalkeepers:David Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Tommy Setford. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goalkeepers:David Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Tommy Setford. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Defenders:Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Marli Salmon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defenders:Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Marli Salmon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Midfielders:Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Midfielders:Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke,Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz,Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Max Dowman. How did they reach the Champions League this season? PSG {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke,Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz,Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Max Dowman. How did they reach the Champions League this season? PSG {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Ligue champions were forced into the playoffs this season after finishing 11th in the 36-team League Phase. In the playoffs, they sealed a 5-4 win vs Monaco, before 8-2 and 4-0 thrashings of Chelsea and Liverpool. Then in the semifinals, they settled for a 5-4 vintage win vs Bayern Munich. Arsenal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ligue champions were forced into the playoffs this season after finishing 11th in the 36-team League Phase. In the playoffs, they sealed a 5-4 win vs Monaco, before 8-2 and 4-0 thrashings of Chelsea and Liverpool. Then in the semifinals, they settled for a 5-4 vintage win vs Bayern Munich. Arsenal {{/usCountry}}

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This entire season, Arsenal are unbeaten in the Champions League. They finished the League Phase as table toppers. In the Round of 16, they beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on aggregate. Then, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, they beat Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid.

PSG vs Arsenal, Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Where will the PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final take place?

The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Puskás Arena in Budapest (Hungary).

When will the PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final take place?

The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday (May 30), with kick-off scheduled for 9:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final in India?

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The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of the PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final in India?

The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League final will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

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