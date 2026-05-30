PSG vs Arsenal: Three key individual matchups that could decide the Champions League final

PSG take on Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday. PSG come to the final with the most explosive attack in Europe, and Arsenal have the competition's strongest defensive record. The Gunners have become one of the most disciplined tactical setups in Europe.

The duel between Ousmane Dembele and William Saliba will be entertaining to watch.

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The tactical battle between Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta will be decisive as usual. It will be interesting to see how Arsenal deal with PSG's free-flowing football. But individual match-ups between players will also be important.

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Ousmane Dembele vs William Saliba

The duel between Ousmane Dembele and William Saliba will be entertaining to watch. Dembele has been PSG's most important attacker through their UCL season, combining pace, creativity and intelligence. Unlike traditional strikers, he moves across the frontline, which makes him difficult to mark. He can drop deep, get possession and also accelerate into spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Saliba is one the best centre-backs in the world right now. Arsenal's defensive solidarity is built around his composure, positioning and recovery pace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Saliba is one the best centre-backs in the world right now. Arsenal's defensive solidarity is built around his composure, positioning and recovery pace. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It will be interesting to see if Saliba follows Dembele when he drifts away from the penalty area or holds Arsenal's defensive shape. One wrong decision could make space for PSG to exploit. But if he keeps Dembele quiet, Arsenal's chances of winning their first UCL title will increase. Declan Rice vs Vitinha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It will be interesting to see if Saliba follows Dembele when he drifts away from the penalty area or holds Arsenal's defensive shape. One wrong decision could make space for PSG to exploit. But if he keeps Dembele quiet, Arsenal's chances of winning their first UCL title will increase. Declan Rice vs Vitinha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The midfield battle will be the most important aspect in this final. Decland Rice has become the heartbeat of Arsenal's midfield, bringing energy, leadership and intelligence. He can break up opposition attacks and drive his team forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The midfield battle will be the most important aspect in this final. Decland Rice has become the heartbeat of Arsenal's midfield, bringing energy, leadership and intelligence. He can break up opposition attacks and drive his team forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But he faces the toughest midfield opponent in Europe currently, Vitinha. The midfielder can dictate tempo with calmness under pressure and is also highly creative. He can unlock defences with incisive passes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But he faces the toughest midfield opponent in Europe currently, Vitinha. The midfielder can dictate tempo with calmness under pressure and is also highly creative. He can unlock defences with incisive passes. {{/usCountry}}

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Rice will need to prevent Vitinha from controlling possession. If he succeeds, Arsenal can force PSG into tough situations.

Bukayo Saka vs Nuno Mendes

On the flanks, the fight between Bukayo Saka and Nuno Mendes could make the game exciting. Saka is Arsenal's most dangerous attacking outlet, and can change the match with a single dribble, pass or finish. He is direct and likes to take on defenders.

But Mendes is one of the best left-backs in the world. He is quick and strong. He is also technically gifted. He has neutralised many elite wingers this season and will look to repeat that again.

If Saka beats Mendes consistently, then Arsenal will create more chances. If Mendes comes out on top, PSG can stop Arsenal's biggest attacking threat.

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