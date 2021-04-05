IND USA
Paris St Germain's Alessandro Florenzi.(REUTERS)
PSG's Florenzi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Bayern game

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Paris St Germain defender Alessandro Florenzi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich, the French club said on Monday.

Florenzi's teammate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is also out of Wednesday's game in Munich after testing positive on Friday.

In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

PSG tweeted that Florenzi had been self-isolating for a few days as a precaution and would continue to do so as per health protocols.

marco verratti
