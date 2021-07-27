Home / Sports / Football / Raphael Varane joins Manchester United
Raphael Varane joins Manchester United

Manchester United has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:44 PM IST

French defender Raphael Varane will play for Manchester United as the club agreed on personal terms and a transfer feel of €50 million with Real Madrid.

Announcing the deal, Manchester United said in a statement:

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised."

Varane's impending arrival is the second big deal for United in recent weeks after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund. He moved had to Madrid in 2011 and made 360 appearances across all competitions for Real, winning 18 major honours – including four Champions League titles.

(With Agency Inputs)

