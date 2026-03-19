Real Madrid suffer major blow as star set to miss Bayern Munich Champions League clash

Ahead of their crucial La Liga fixture vs Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid have suffered a huge setback, losing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to injury. The goalkeeper will also miss the Champions League quarterfinal showdown vs Bayern Munich in April. Back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will now take over the goalkeeping responsibility.

The Belgian sustained the injury during Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie against Manchester. Lunin replaced him at half-time as the Spanish side won 5-1 on aggregate. According to reports, Courtois is set to be out of action for the next six weeks.

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Speaking after the second leg win vs City, Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa said, "Courtois had some discomfort and wanted to continue, but it wasn’t necessary to take any risks because in four days we have another final: a very important derby and a very challenging match. The good thing is also having a goalkeeper like Lunin, who has been frankly good in the second half and has been solid. From here, I want to congratulate him because what he does every time he gets the opportunity to defend Real Madrid’s goal isn’t easy."

But since then, Madrid have confirmed Courtois' injury. "Following tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps. His recovery will be monitored," the club said in a statement.

Courtois' absence will be a huge setback for the La Liga club. Lunin's best season with Madrid came in 2023-24, where he took advantage of Courtois' long-term absence due to another injury. He famously saved two penalties in the Champions League quarterfinal vs Manchester City.