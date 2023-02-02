Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga: When and Where to watch live online and on TV

football
Published on Feb 02, 2023 07:02 PM IST

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Real Madrid will lock horns with Valencia in La Liga 2022-23 season on Friday early morning as per Indian Standard Time. With a win, Madrid will look to narrow the eight-points difference between them and table-toppers Barcelona.

Madrid are currently placed second in the points table with 13 wins in 18 matches, with only two losses for them. On the other hand, 14th placed Valencia have registered just five wins in 18 matches, with eight losses. Given the stats, Madrid have the upper hand in the contest.

Madrid boast of Karim Benzema in their side who is currently the joint third-highest goal-scorer in the league. They also have Rodrygo who has done the joint third-highest number of assists in the league.

Here are the live streaming details

When will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia be played ?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played on Friday, February 03, 2023.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia be held?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be held in Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia be telecast in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be telecast at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia in India?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be telecast on Viacom18’s channel MTV.

Where will the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia be available?

The live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be available on Voot Select.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

