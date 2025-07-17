Search
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham set to be out of action for 3 months

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 02:34 pm IST

Jude Bellingham played at the Club World Cup with a brace in finishing his second season with Real Madrid after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham is likely to be out of action for three months after he was required to undergo surgery for his dislocated left shoulder sustained on November 5, 2023.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid(Getty Images via AFP)
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid(Getty Images via AFP)

"Our player Jude Bellingham has undergone successful surgery for a recurrent left shoulder dislocation," said Real Madrid in a statement. "Bellingham will now begin a period of rehabilitation prior to his return to recovery work."

Bellingham, when playing against Real Vallecano in La Liga, collided with a defender in the second half of the game and landed awkwardly on his left arm. This caused his shoulder to pop out of place, causing him discomfort for one and a half years. He chose to carry on without surgery. He had been able to play while wearing a brace.

Bellingham played at the Club World Cup in finishing his second season with Madrid after joining from Borussia Dortmund.

It was never speculated how long Bellingham would miss out on Real Madrid’s games, but many Spanish outlets have reported it to be around 10-12 weeks or 3-4 months.

The England Midfielder held off surgery until his last game against Champions League winners PSG in the Club World Cup semi-finals, which Madrid lost 4-0.

The 22-year-old is set to miss seven games for Real Madrid, including a fierce match against city rivals Atletico Madrid and the possibility of missing the first El Clasico of the season on 26 October. Madrid opens its La Liga campaign on August 19 against Osasuna. He is also expected to miss some Champions League games and likely England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.

"I've got the point where... I'm fed up with the brace, and having to tug on it and having (other) players tug on it, and it rearranging all the time," said Bellingham during the Club World Cup.

