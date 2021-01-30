Relief for Newcastle as Wilson double sinks Everton
- The 16th-placed Magpies put some distance between themselves and the bottom three after Wilson scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals.
Newcastle United celebrated their first Premier League win in 10 games and lifted some pressure off manager Steve Bruce after two goals from Callum Wilson gave them a 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday.
The 16th-placed Magpies put some distance between themselves and the bottom three after Wilson scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals, leaving them on 22 points from 21 games.
The result left them nine points above 18th-placed Fulham who have two games in hand and the performance will have been a confidence boost for Bruce, who came under intense scrutiny during the barren run.
Everton stayed seventh on 33 points from 19 games after a flat performance, as Wilson missed two chances before he fired the visitors ahead with a brilliant header in the 73rd minute. The striker was delighted with Newcastle's sound performance although he rued not scoring more goals against a lethargic looking Everton who lacked bite and creativity.
"I think it’s been a long time coming," Wilson told BT Sport. "We needed to pull our fingers out, to be honest. We’ve shown glimpses, but today everything came together. I got a brace today, but I'm disappointed I didn’t get a hat-trick. I missed a couple of chances. I should have had three for sure. It was nice today to go out and get a performance for the manager and the fans."
"We have to take the game to teams. We can’t be sitting back all the time, especially with the players we’ve got. The players are the ones who go out and perform at the end of the day."
Pickford kept out a glancing header by Wilson with a superb reflex save in the 30th minute and the Newcastle striker dragged a sitter wide in the 53rd before he headed in Jonjo Shelvey's corner from 10 metres.
With playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson failing to pull the strings in midfield in his 300th Premier League appearance, Everton struggled to turn their late pressure into chances against a well organised Newcastle defence.
Having seen his deflected shot from a tight angle come off the outside of the post in the 87th minute, Wilson put the icing on the cake in stoppage time as he buried buried a clinical finish past Pickford thanks to a fine Jamal Lewis assist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief for Newcastle as Wilson double sinks Everton
- The 16th-placed Magpies put some distance between themselves and the bottom three after Wilson scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hulk signs two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leeds' Llorente could be out for a month, says Bielsa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea disgusted by online racist abuse aimed at James
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Torino draw with 9-man Fiorentina 1-1 in Serie A
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spurs boss Mourinho calls on Bale to step up in Kane's absence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd's Lingard joins West Ham on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic and Lukaku get away without bans after spat
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku were each given one-match suspensions by the league on Friday following their spat in the Italian Cup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window
- Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli beats Spezia 4-2 to reach Italian Cup semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel targets titles but says nobody expects him to last long at Chelsea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool get back on track with win at Tottenham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester United condemn racist abuse of players on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox