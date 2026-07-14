Rob Dieperink cause of death: Dutch referee dies at 38 days after FIFA's World Cup snub

It has only been a few days since the football world was shocked by the unexpected death of South African football star Jayden Adams, who participated in the World Cup.

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38. (X)

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Now, another unexpected development has emerged involving a referee who was initially selected to make his World Cup debut but was later dropped from the tournament.

Dutch referee Rob Dieperink dies at 38

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, with the cause of his death yet to be disclosed. The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed the news in a statement, paying tribute to one of its most respected officials.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all, a kind and dedicated colleague," the KNVB said.

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{{^usCountry}} FIFA also expressed its condolences following the news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIFA also expressed its condolences following the news. {{/usCountry}}

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"On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association. May he rest in peace," the governing body said.

Dropped from World Cup after arrest

Dieperink had been officiating in the Eredivisie since 2017 and also served as a VAR official during Euro 2024. He had initially been selected as a video assistant referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, reported BBC.

However, his name was removed from FIFA's list of World Cup officials in May after he was arrested by London's Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexually assaulting an underage boy.

Also read: Jayden Adams partner Aqueelah speaks about difficult time being faced by her & daughter Allaia; ‘Watching you achieve…’

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Although the investigation was later dropped because authorities found insufficient evidence to proceed, FIFA did not reinstate him to the tournament's officiating team.

Dieperink denied all allegations

Following the decision, Dieperink maintained that he had been unfairly accused and said he had cooperated fully with investigators throughout the process.

"It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused," he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB,” Dieperink said.

Also read: Who was Marianna Adams? Jayden Adams' heartbreaking words after grandmother's passing resurface after his tragic death

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While expressing appreciation for the support he received from the Dutch football association, Dieperink admitted he was disappointed by FIFA's decision to remove him from the World Cup officiating roster.

Last high-profile assignment before FIFA exit

Before his removal, Dieperink's most recent high-profile assignment came as the VAR official for Crystal Palace's 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals on April 9.