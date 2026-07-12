Who was Marianna Adams? Jayden Adams' heartbreaking words after grandmother's passing resurface after his tragic death

South African midfielder and winger, Jayden Adams, has left the world in disbelief as he passed away just a few hours ago, only days after he played for his country against South Korea last month. Jayden Adams, a talented South African footballer, recently passed away after playing for his country (REUTERS)

While the circumstances surrounding his tragic death are currently under investigation, Adams' poignant remarks about his grandmother have touched many hearts.

'She's the reason I'm here,' says Jayden Adams after grandmother's death A few days ago, 25-year-old Adams, a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, mourned the loss of his grandmother Marianna Adams, stating, "My legs were playing, but my heart was in heaven with her."

The talented player further expressed, "She's the reason I'm here... Wearing the green and gold meant everything to her."

Also Read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grieve

For those unaware, Adams’ grandmother passed away just one day prior to South Africa's match against the Czech Republic.

In spite of his profound sorrow, Jayden Adams set aside his emotions and took to the field for his country the following day, starting the game.

His poignant remarks regarding his grandmother's passing have deeply touched many.

Jayden Adams' death probe At this moment, as speculation circulates regarding Jayden Adams' potential suicide, authorities have yet to confirm any details while the world grieves his tragic and premature passing.

The South African Football Players Union has issued a poignant tribute to the young athlete in an official statement.

“The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams. Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction," the statement read.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large. We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.”