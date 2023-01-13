Ronaldinho's son on trial with Barca youth academy: Reports

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 13, 2023 09:30 AM IST

The 17-year-old, who terminated his contract with Brazilian Serie B club Cruzeiro, could join Barcelona's youth academy in a move which is being handled personally by club president Joan Laporta, Spain's Sport reported.

Joao Mendes, son of Ronaldinho(Twitter/@AminuMujahid3)
Reuters |

Joao Mendes, son of former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho, is undergoing trials with Barca's youth team, Spanish media reported on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, who terminated his contract with Brazilian Serie B club Cruzeiro, could join Barcelona's youth academy in a move which is being handled personally by club president Joan Laporta, Spain's Sport reported.

Ronaldinho, who now works as a club ambassador, spent five years at the Camp Nou as a player from 2003-08.

He played over 200 matches for Barcelona and scored nearly 100 goals, helping them win the Champions League and two LaLiga titles. He was in the Brazil team who won the 2002 World Cup.

