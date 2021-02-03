Ronaldo nets 2 as Juventus beat Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Juventus fight back to win 2-1 at Inter Milan in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Tuesday.
Ronaldo netted a penalty and took advantage of a horrendous defensive error to give his side the advantage ahead of the second leg.
Lautaro Martínez had given Inter an early lead.
Napoli hosts Atalanta in the other semifinal on Wednesday, with the return legs scheduled for next week. The final is on May 19.
Inter was without key forward Romelu Lukaku for the first leg. He was suspended for accumulated cards following his spat with Zlatan Ibrahimović in last week’s quarterfinal win over AC Milan.
Inter had beaten Juventus 2-0 two weeks ago in Serie A and coach Antonio Conte was looking to maintain supremacy over his former club.
That seemed to be going to plan when Martínez slotted Nicolò Barella’s cross under Gianluigi Buffon in the ninth minute.
But Juventus was awarded a penalty when Ashley Young appeared to haul back Juan Cuadrado, and Ronaldo struck the spot kick into the roof of the net to level in the 26th.
Juventus completed the comeback nine minutes later. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and Samir Handanović got into a mixup after the goalkeeper had rushed off his line, and Ronaldo pounced to race behind them and deposit into an empty net, off the base of the far post.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo nets 2 as Juventus beat Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Bengaluru FC revive playoff hopes with comfortable win over East Bengal
- Both strikes for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12′) and a Debjit Majumder own goal (45′).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha FC sack Baxter for offensive comments
- Baxter, 67, made the comments after the cellar lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi contract highlights tax burden for players in Spain
- Details of Messi’s 555 million euro ($671 million) contract over four seasons were released on Sunday, upsetting the club and instigating the promise of lawsuits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rojo leaves Manchester United to sign for Boca Juniors
- Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester United's Solskjaer says referees admitted key errors in Blades defeat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA pledges taking no health risks in World Cup qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter Milan stays quiet in transfer window by design
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saint-Etienne sign striker Modeste on loan, PSG stay quiet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool fill injury-hit defense with deadline day deals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox