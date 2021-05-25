Home / Sports / Football / Ronaldo promises changes at Valladolid after relegation
football

Ronaldo promises changes at Valladolid after relegation

Ronaldo, who became the club's majority owner in 2018, said Monday he will announce the changes in the coming days and weeks to try to make the team stronger for next season.
AP | , Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Former Brazil great Ronaldo(Reuters)

Former Brazil great Ronaldo is planning big changes at Valladolid to make sure the team secures a quick return to the first division in the Spanish league.

Ronaldo, who became the club's majority owner in 2018, said Monday he will announce the changes in the coming days and weeks to try to make the team stronger for next season.

Ronaldo fired coach Sergio González after it lost to Atlético Madrid on Saturday to seal its relegation to the second division.

“We are considering several names,” Ronaldo said. “We will be announcing the changes as they happen.”

Valladolid finished second-to-last in the 20-team standings with 31 points from 38 matches. It went winless in its last 12 matches, losing four in a row to close the season, being outscored 11-2 during that stretch.

“It was a very bad season considering the investments we made,” Ronaldo said. “It was a very tough blow.”

He said he expected fans to be even more upset than they were with the club's demotion, and dismissed criticism about him not being present as a club owner.

“I was the president who spent more time than any other president at his club during the pandemic,” the 44-year-old Ronaldo said.

Valladolid had played two straight seasons in the first division after Ronaldo took over. It finished in 13th place in 2019-20 with 42 points.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ronaldo valladolid
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP