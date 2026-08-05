Ronaldo, Ramos, Di Maria left Real Madrid over contract disputes. Could Vinicius be next?

Vinicius Junior is locked in a tense contract standoff with Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid. (X images)

The Brazilian winger reportedly wants a massive wage increase and a renewal bonus to match Kylian Mbappe's terms. Madrid's hierarchy, led by Florentino Perez, has flatly refused. With no intention of losing him on a free transfer next summer upon the expiry of his contract, the ultimatum is clear – sign or leave immediately. Premier League champions Arsenal are the frontrunners for his signature should he decide on an exit.

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If Vinícius departs the Bernabeu this summer, he joins a long, bitter list of club legends who collided with Madrid's ruthless boardroom.

The Bernabeu's Bitter Exits

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Even Real Madrid's greatest goalscorer could not bend the boardroom to his will. After winning a third consecutive Champions League title in 2018, Ronaldo expected pay parity with Lionel Messi and Neymar. Perez refused to meet his massive wage demands. Feeling entirely disrespected by the club he carried for nine years, Ronaldo requested a transfer. Madrid happily cashed in, selling him to Juventus for €117 million. He left quietly, skipping the traditional grand farewell and issuing only a brief goodbye letter to the fans.

2. Sergio Ramos

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{{^usCountry}} For sixteen years, Sergio Ramos was the heartbeat of Real Madrid. The captain of the greatest Champions League side ever, he wanted a two-year contract extension to finish his career at the Bernabéu. The club strictly adhered to its policy of offering only one-year deals to players over thirty, proposing a single year with a pay cut. The negotiations dragged out for months and became increasingly bitter. When Ramos finally relented and agreed to the one-year deal, the club informed him the offer had expired. He left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, tearfully stating he had been forced out against his will. 3. Ángel Di María {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For sixteen years, Sergio Ramos was the heartbeat of Real Madrid. The captain of the greatest Champions League side ever, he wanted a two-year contract extension to finish his career at the Bernabéu. The club strictly adhered to its policy of offering only one-year deals to players over thirty, proposing a single year with a pay cut. The negotiations dragged out for months and became increasingly bitter. When Ramos finally relented and agreed to the one-year deal, the club informed him the offer had expired. He left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, tearfully stating he had been forced out against his will. 3. Ángel Di María {{/usCountry}}

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Ángel Di María delivered a Man of the Match performance to help secure La Decima in 2014. He expected a lucrative extension as his reward, but instead, he was pushed toward the exit door, as Madrid signed Colombian breakout star James Rodríguez. The breaking point arrived just hours before the World Cup final. Real Madrid sent Di María a letter demanding he not play through a leg injury, hoping to protect his transfer value. He tore the letter up. Weeks later, he joined Manchester United, but not before penning an emotional open letter to Madridistas saying how he never wanted to leave.

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4. Pepe

Pepe spent a decade anchoring the Madrid defence before falling victim to the same age policy that later pushed Ramos out. In 2017, the Portuguese veteran demanded a two-year extension. The club offered one. Feeling alienated and disrespected by the front office, Pepe rejected the offer and packed his bags for Besiktas. On his way out, he publicly criticised the club's cold negotiating tactics and their lack of support in defending him in the media during his legal battles over tax evasion allegations.

5. Claude Makélélé

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The defensive engine of the early Galacticos, Claude Makélélé earned a fraction of what attacking teammates like Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo made. He demanded a new contract to reflect his indispensable role on the pitch. Madrid outright refused. Makélélé went on strike, skipped training, and eventually forced a move to Chelsea in 2003. Perez infamously dismissed his departure by claiming the midfielder lacked technical ability and would not be missed. The club's midfield balance collapsed immediately after he left, proving Makélélé right.