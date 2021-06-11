Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Scotland to take knee vs. England at Euro 2020
football

Scotland to take knee vs. England at Euro 2020

Scotland's players will take a knee at the Euro 2020 before the game against England in London but will stand ahead of matches in Glasgow against the Czech Republic and Croatia.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:41 PM IST
File Photo of Scotland in action.(AP)

Scotland's players will take a knee at the Euro 2020 before the game against England in London but will stand ahead of matches in Glasgow against the Czech Republic and Croatia.

The England team has been doing the anti-racism gesture since last year.

ALSO READ| Euro 2020: Wales will be awkward opponent, predicts Swiss coach

Scotland captain Andy Roberton says “we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium.”

The match will be played on June 18.

The gesture has been booed by a section of England fans but the team will continue to take a knee at Euro 2020. England's first game of the tournament will be on Sunday against Croatia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 england football team scotland
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP