Euro 2020: Robertson praises Denmark's 'heroes' after Eriksen collapse
football

Euro 2020: Robertson praises Denmark's 'heroes' after Eriksen collapse

Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of Saturday's match while running near the left touchline after a throw-in. He was later rushed to the hospital.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:06 PM IST

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said Denmark players were "heroes" for shielding Christian Eriksen from the crowd and cameras when he received CPR on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of Saturday's match while running near the left touchline after a throw-in. He was later rushed to the hospital.

"The way the Danish players dealt with what must have been a heart-breaking thing for all of them, they stood up to it," Robertson said.

"That will be the picture I remember and everyone should remember because, when one of their friends was in a bad place, they stood up and protected him.

"Whatever else happens in this tournament, for me they will be the heroes."

Jakob Hoeyer, communications director at the Danish football association, told reporters on Monday that Eriksen's condition is still "stable, good".

Scotland open their campaign against Czech Republic later on Monday.

