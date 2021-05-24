Home / Sports / Football / Sevilla win last game to break club record for most points
football

Sevilla win last game to break club record for most points

Sevilla had locked up a Champions League berth weeks ago and briefly entered the title race before stumbling in recent rounds. Julen Lopetegui's team finished two points behind third-place Barcelona.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Sevilla players celebrate(@SevillaFC_ENG)

Sevilla set a club record for points in the Spanish league by beating Alavés 1-0 in a match that closed out the season in Spain.

Papu Gómez on Sunday scored a stoppage-time winner for Sevilla, which finished with 77 points. That is one more than the previous record set by the team in 2014-15 under Unai Emery, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal coach who now is with Villarreal.

Sevilla had locked up a Champions League berth weeks ago and briefly entered the title race before stumbling in recent rounds.

Julen Lopetegui's team finished two points behind third-place Barcelona.

Alavés ended the season in 16th place, four points above the relegation zone. It had already secured its spot in the first division.

Atlético Madrid won its first league title in seven years by defeating Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday. It finished two points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid.

Earlier, Granada and Getafe drew 0-0. Granada finished in ninth place and Getafe in 15th.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sevilla
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP