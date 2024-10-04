‘Shut up! I’m not cool with it. Don't…': Sunil Chhetri tells teammates not to remind him about international retirement

India football great Sunil Chhetri does not want to be reminded that he is not a part of the national team any more. Chhetri, who announced his international retirement in June this year, said he is still coming to terms with his decision. "Why are you asking me difficult questions, man? It's not been nice, I miss it," he told PTI when asked about his life away from the international arena. Football legend Sunil Chhetri with his India teammates(INSTAGRAM/@LZCHHANGTE)

Chhetri, who still plies his trade for the Bengaluru FC at the Indian Super League (ISL) said he requested his BFC teammates, who are part of the national set-up, not to tell him stories about the Indian dressing room.

"I've got six players from the national team at my club. They come back and tell me stories and I don't like it. I've told them, 'shut up, it's going to take time, I'm not cool with it yet'. The day I am, I'll speak to them properly and you too. But for now, don't remind me that I'm not a player of the national team," he said.

Chhetri said he will continue to play in the Indian Super League as long as he can add value to his club Bengaluru FC. "As long as they can have me, as long as I can add value to the club, as long as I'm happy. The day I think I am not adding any value, the day I think the club doesn't need me, I'll be gone. As simple as that."We had a great start for the season. We're at the top right now with 10 points. I don't have a date that I can give you, but as long as I'm enjoying, as long as I'm adding value to the club, I'm here," he said.

Chhetris backs India's new coach Manolo Marquez

Chhetri, 40, backed India head coach Manolo Marquez to excel in his dual role with the national team as well as with FC Goa.

"It is challenging, but we know what Manolo has done in the last couple of years. The good thing is the windows, the one that is left. One is the Vietnam window and then one is the March window," he said.

"He'll be able to handle it. Also, the plus point, the pro, (because) the cons we talked about. The pros is that he will know the players. He's watching every game in the ISL because he has to. That really works. He will know exactly what team to pick," he said.

Chhetri said he has enjoyed sharing days of fatherhood with his good friend Virat Kohli, but added that retirement was something neither of them has brought up in their discussions.

"We talk a lot about what's happening now. We talk a lot about different things that sports provide us," he said.

“We talk a lot about kids, that's a common topic now. A lot of diapers, a lot of fun stuff, a lot of crawling. But we haven't talked yet about post retirement stuff, to be very honest.” We talk a lot, but the talks are more about the kids right now and the present scenario, not about what's going to happen after retirement," he added.