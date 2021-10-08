Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Sir Alex and tearful mum see Marcus Rashford receive honorary degree
football

Sir Alex and tearful mum see Marcus Rashford receive honorary degree

At just 23 years of age, Rashford became the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the university.
Rashford(Pool via REUTERS)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 09:44 PM IST
PTI |

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was presented with an honorary degree by the University of Manchester at Old Trafford on Thursday, in recognition of his campaigning work off the pitch in tackling child poverty.

At just 23 years of age, Rashford became the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the university.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who also has an honorary degree from the university, joined Rashford's friends and family - including his tearful mum - to see him receive the award from vice-chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell.

Rashford waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the British government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters in England throughout the school holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, eventually forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn.

He has also been an outspoken critic of the government's decision to scrap the UK# 20-a-week (USD 2.73) increase to Universal Credit, introduced to support people on low incomes during the pandemic. 

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alex ferguson marcus rashford
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

How have Messi and Ronaldo impacted their new clubs

Barcelona to play away from Camp Nou during stadium overhaul

Mbappe scores as France fight back to beat Belgium in Nations League thriller

World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil fight back to beat Venezuela 3-1
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP