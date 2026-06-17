New York, Tactics and opponents are not the only concerns for German footballers in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. They are also worried about what might be "hiding in the grass" after spotting a snake at their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Snake in the camp! German football team deals with problem of a venomous kind at World Cup

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Germany captain Joshua Kimmich opened about the slithering problem and the BBC reported that similar complaints have come from the Swiss and Norwegian teams too.

"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich was quoted as saying.

The British website also stated that Kimmich and his team-mates encountered a copperhead, which is a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina.

"The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a 'snake area' before the tournament," it reported.

Kimmich said the moment his team found out that the snake was venomous, it triggered concerns.

"We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The four-time champions opened their tournament campaign with a 7-1 drubbing of debutants Curacao. They will be up against Ivory Coast on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four-time champions opened their tournament campaign with a 7-1 drubbing of debutants Curacao. They will be up against Ivory Coast on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you're bitten, it stops being funny very quickly," Kimmich said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take," {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take," {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt said he wasn't particularly pleased to know that copperheads are common in North Carolina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt said he wasn't particularly pleased to know that copperheads are common in North Carolina. {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm not happy at all to hear that," Thorstvedt said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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