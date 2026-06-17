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Snake in the camp! German football team deals with problem of a venomous kind at World Cup

Snake in the camp! German football team deals with problem of a venomous kind at World Cup

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 10:45 am IST
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New York, Tactics and opponents are not the only concerns for German footballers in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. They are also worried about what might be "hiding in the grass" after spotting a snake at their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Snake in the camp! German football team deals with problem of a venomous kind at World Cup

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich opened about the slithering problem and the BBC reported that similar complaints have come from the Swiss and Norwegian teams too.

"In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass," Kimmich was quoted as saying.

The British website also stated that Kimmich and his team-mates encountered a copperhead, which is a venomous snake commonly found in North Carolina.

"The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a 'snake area' before the tournament," it reported.

Kimmich said the moment his team found out that the snake was venomous, it triggered concerns.

"We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly," he said.

"I'm not happy at all to hear that," Thorstvedt said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
fifa world cup north carolina
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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