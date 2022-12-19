'So many times I dreamed it...': Lionel Messi pens emotional note for fans after Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the only remaining trophy in his glittering career, leading Argentina to glory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final vs France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. In what turned out to be a thrilling finale, Argentina had to wait until the penalty shootout, to edge past France.

After the match, Messi also received the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player. Meanwhile, Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper and Enzo Fernandez was adjudged as winner of the Best Young Player award. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe received the Golden Boot, after finishing the top-scorer for eight goals.

Taking to Instagram, Messi penned an emotional note for his fans and revealed that it was his dream to win the World Cup. He wrote, "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing each other very soon..."

Initially, Argentina got a 1-0 lead in the 23rd-minute after Messi converted a penalty, followed by Angel di Maria making it 2-0 in the 36th-minute. But Mbappe had other plans, scoring two goals in 97 seconds (80th and 81st-minute), making it 2-2 as the match entered extra-time. The former Barcelona captain made it 3-2 for Argentina in the 108th-minute, but Mbappe struck once again to make it 3-3 in the 118th-minute. In the shootout, Martinez proved to be the hero with saves off Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman as Argentina secured a 4-2 win in the shootout.

