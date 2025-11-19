Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Soccer-List of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

Reuters |
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 03:40 am IST

-Following are teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

UNITED STATES

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Third place

MEXICO:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Quarter-finals

CANADA:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Group stage

JAN

Qualified on: March 20

Best performance: Round of 16

NEW ZEALAND

Qualified on: March 24

Best performance: Group stage

IRAN

Qualified on: March 25

Best performance: Group stage

ARGENTINA

Qualified on: March 25

Best performance: Winners

UZBEKISTAN

Qualified on: June 5

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

SOUTH KOREA

Qualified on: June 5

Best performance: Fourth place

JORDAN

Qualified on: June 5

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

AUSTRALIA

Qualified on: June 10

Best performance: Round of 16

BRAZIL

Qualified on: June 10

Best performance: Winners

ECUADOR

Qualified on: June 10

Best performance: Round of 16

URUGUAY

Qualified on: September 4

Best performance: Winners

COLOMBIA

Qualified on: September 4

Best performance: Quarter-finals

PARAGUAY

Qualified on: September 4

Best performance: Quarter-finals

MOROCCO

Qualified on: September 5

Best performance: Semi-finals

TUNISIA

Qualified on: September 8

Best performance: Group Stage

EGYPT

Qualified on: October 8

Best performance: Round of 16

ALGERIA

Qualified on: October 9

Best performance: Round of 16

GHANA

Qualified on: October 12

Best performance: Quarter-finals

CE VERDE

Qualified on: October 13

Best performance: Never previously qualified

SOUTH AFRICA

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Group stage

QATAR

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Group stage

ENGLAND

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Winners

SAUDI ARABIA 

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Round of 16

IVORY COAST

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Group stage

SENEGAL

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Quarter-finals

FRANCE

Qualified on: November 13

Best performance: Winners

CROATIA

Qualified on: November 14

Best performance: Runners-up

PORTUGAL

Qualified on November 16

Best performance: Third place

NORWAY

Qualified on November 16

Best performance: Round of 16

GERMANY

Qualified on November 17

Best performance: Winners

NETHERLANDS

Qualified on November 17

Best performance: Runners-up

BELGIUM

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Third place

AUSTRIA

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Third place

SWITZERLAND

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Quarter-finals

SPAIN

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Winners

SCOTLAND

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Group stage

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
