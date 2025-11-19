Soccer-List of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup
-Following are teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.
UNITED STATES
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Third place
MEXICO:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Quarter-finals
CANADA:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Group stage
JAN
Qualified on: March 20
Best performance: Round of 16
NEW ZEALAND
Qualified on: March 24
Best performance: Group stage
IRAN
Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Group stage
ARGENTINA
Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Winners
UZBEKISTAN
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified.
SOUTH KOREA
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Fourth place
JORDAN
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified.
AUSTRALIA
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16
BRAZIL
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Winners
ECUADOR
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16
URUGUAY
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Winners
COLOMBIA
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals
PARAGUAY
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals
MOROCCO
Qualified on: September 5
Best performance: Semi-finals
TUNISIA
Qualified on: September 8
Best performance: Group Stage
EGYPT
Qualified on: October 8
Best performance: Round of 16
ALGERIA
Qualified on: October 9
Best performance: Round of 16
GHANA
Qualified on: October 12
Best performance: Quarter-finals
CE VERDE
Qualified on: October 13
Best performance: Never previously qualified
SOUTH AFRICA
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage
QATAR
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage
ENGLAND
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Winners
SAUDI ARABIA
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Round of 16
IVORY COAST
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage
SENEGAL
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Quarter-finals
FRANCE
Qualified on: November 13
Best performance: Winners
CROATIA
Qualified on: November 14
Best performance: Runners-up
PORTUGAL
Qualified on November 16
Best performance: Third place
NORWAY
Qualified on November 16
Best performance: Round of 16
GERMANY
Qualified on November 17
Best performance: Winners
NETHERLANDS
Qualified on November 17
Best performance: Runners-up
BELGIUM
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Third place
AUSTRIA
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Third place
SWITZERLAND
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Quarter-finals
SPAIN
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Winners
SCOTLAND
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Group stage
