Soccer-Tottenham edge out Villarreal thanks to early own goal

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur celebrated their return to the Champions League with a 1-0 home victory over Spanish club Villarreal courtesy of an early own goal by keeper Luiz Junior on Tuesday.

The London club's first game in the competition for nearly three years was only four minutes old when Villarreal's Brazilian keeper fumbled a cross by Lucas Bergvall across his own line.

It was never comfortable for the hosts, however, with former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe having several chances including a late free kick that flashed just wide of the post.

But Tottenham's defence, which has conceded only one goal this season in four Premier League games, held firm to allow the hosts to begin their group campaign with an important three points.

Frank had spoken of his excitement at finally dipping his toe in Europe's elite club competition after a coaching career that began in 2008 with Denmark's Under-16s.

The 51-year-old's only previous experience of European club football was a couple of failed attempts to reach the Europa League group phase with Brondby.

Tottenham's unlikely Europa League triumph last season and the sacking of Ange Postecoglou gave Frank the chance to test his tactical prowess against Europe's finest coaches.

He could have hardly expected his debut in the competition to be decided by a goal that owed more to a Sunday morning game.

Advancing down the right, Bergvall's low cross was trying to locate Richarlison but Junior appeared to have gathered it, only for the ball to squirm off his body and roll over the line.

Tottenham struggled to make the most of their early gift, though, rarely threatening a second goal, and there was a degree of relief around the stadium at the final whistle.

Villarreal, semi-finalists in 2022 when they lost to Liverpool, recovered well from their early setback and posed an increasing threat after the interval.

The small band of Villarreal fans were given further encouragement after the break with Pepe skidding another chance wide before sending a free kick, awarded for a foul on the edge of the area, narrowly off target.

Tottenham gave new loan signing Randal Kolo Muani a late cameo off the bench and Villarreal coach Marcelino sent on former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a substitute.

Spurs face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt away next while Villarreal host Juventus.

