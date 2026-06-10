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Somali FIFA World Cup referee gets hero's welcome after US entry denial: ‘I promise you that I will attend the next one’

The US has implemented new travel restrictions on nearly 40 countries under Donald Trump's administration, and Somalia is among them.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 03:01 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup referee, Omar Artan, from Somalia, who was denied entry to the US, received a massive welcome in Mogadishu on Wednesday. A crowd of supporters and officials gathered to welcome him, and he also revealed that he planned to be at the next World Cup.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan is received as he arrives at the Aden Abdulle Osman International Airport in Mogadishu.(REUTERS)

Artan was initially included in FIFA's final list of officials for the tournament. He was not allowed to enter Miami International Airport on Saturday over 'vetting concerns', according to US Customs and Border Protection. Then FIFA removed him from their list.

Also Read: 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies explained: Performers, start times and streaming details - All you need to know

In a statement, the CBP said, "Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry."

"Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection.

Then police officers escorted him to the airport's VIP terminal, where he was greeted by officials from the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Somalia Football Federation, and other dignitaries.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "It is up to all of us to defend the Somali name."

“Somalia belongs to us, whether it is in a bad state or a good state. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us.”

Meanwhile, the White House's World Cup chief, Andrew Giuliani, said, "To this point we've had 35 teams that have come into the United States."

"No players, no coaches have been denied.

"There have been some officials that have been denied, and for good reason."

When asked specifically about the ban on Artan, he said, "We're striking that balance between making sure that any bad actors that...try to come into the country under the guise of the World Cup will not get access to the United States."

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Somali FIFA World Cup referee gets hero's welcome after US entry denial: ‘I promise you that I will attend the next one’
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