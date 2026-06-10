Somali FIFA World Cup referee gets hero's welcome after US entry denial: ‘I promise you that I will attend the next one’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup referee, Omar Artan, from Somalia, who was denied entry to the US, received a massive welcome in Mogadishu on Wednesday. A crowd of supporters and officials gathered to welcome him, and he also revealed that he planned to be at the next World Cup.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan is received as he arrives at the Aden Abdulle Osman International Airport in Mogadishu.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Artan was initially included in FIFA's final list of officials for the tournament. He was not allowed to enter Miami International Airport on Saturday over 'vetting concerns', according to US Customs and Border Protection. Then FIFA removed him from their list.

Also Read: 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies explained: Performers, start times and streaming details - All you need to know

In a statement, the CBP said, "Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry."

"Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law." ‘I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law." ‘I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the Somali Embassy in Kenya, Artan was issued a visa to travel to the US. Speaking to the fans, who received him, he said, "I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Somali Embassy in Kenya, Artan was issued a visa to travel to the US. Speaking to the fans, who received him, he said, "I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US has implemented new travel restrictions on nearly 40 countries under Donald Trump's administration, and Somalia is among them. Hours before Artan arrived, hundreds of supporters and officials gathered at Aden Adde International Airport. Fans waved Somali flags before draping him in the flag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US has implemented new travel restrictions on nearly 40 countries under Donald Trump's administration, and Somalia is among them. Hours before Artan arrived, hundreds of supporters and officials gathered at Aden Adde International Airport. Fans waved Somali flags before draping him in the flag. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Then police officers escorted him to the airport's VIP terminal, where he was greeted by officials from the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Somalia Football Federation, and other dignitaries.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "It is up to all of us to defend the Somali name."

“Somalia belongs to us, whether it is in a bad state or a good state. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us.”

Meanwhile, the White House's World Cup chief, Andrew Giuliani, said, "To this point we've had 35 teams that have come into the United States."

"No players, no coaches have been denied.

"There have been some officials that have been denied, and for good reason."

When asked specifically about the ban on Artan, he said, "We're striking that balance between making sure that any bad actors that...try to come into the country under the guise of the World Cup will not get access to the United States."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON