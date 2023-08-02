'Some celebrities watching but Messi is No.1': Inter Miami star on Argentina legend's popularity

After signing for Inter Miami this summer, Lionel Messi, quite expectedly, became an instant hit at the club both on and off the field. With three goals in two matches, Messi has taken care of his primary duties quite efficiently for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side. In terms of his off-field presence, the Argentine superstar is the ‘coolest one’, at least according to Inter Miami’s Finnish midfielder Rob Taylor. While talking to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old revealed, “Leo is the coolest." Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi(AFP)

Messi's presence has not only attracted eyeballs towards MLS but it has also generated interest among noted names from different spheres. Global superstars like LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian have been spotted watching Messi in action so far. While Taylor did not take any names but had no inhibitions in declaring Messi No 1. “There's some celebrities watching but Messi is the No 1,” he said.

With Lionel Messi’s arrival in Inter Miami, the atmosphere in the dressing room has changed as well. Messi decided to gift his Inter teammates customised pink and black Beats headphones with the club's logo inscribed on them. Praising this heartwarming gesture of Messi, Rob Taylor said, "I don't think there's too many changes - there's more security. But, before the first game, we all got the Dr Dre Beats headphones from him, so that was really nice."

Just like their brilliant off-field chemistry, Messi and Taylor’s on-field bonding has started to dazzle already. Inter Miami fans witnessed Messi and Taylor’s terrific understanding during the game against Atlanta United last week. In the 22nd minute of the fixture, Taylor provided an assist to help Messi score his second Inter Miami goal. In the second half, Messi wore the hat of the goal-creator. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner registered an assist this time as Taylor found the back of the net to earn an unassailable lead of 4-0 for Inter Miami.

In their next match, Inter Miami will be up against Orlando in the Leagues Cup at their home ground on Wednesday. Despite the spotlight shining on him, Rob Taylor vows to stay unfazed and grounded ahead of the next challenge.

“Maybe my social media has been gaining higher numbers, but I have people around me - my friends and my family - who make sure that I don't get too high up myself. They bring me down and I like that. I don't see it as too big of a change - I just played two games where I've scored goals. There's loads more games to come so I've got to keep my feet on the ground and work hard,” Taylor explained.

Rob Taylor joined Inter Miami in February last year but the 28-year-old’s career in the MLS outfit has witnessed a massive change, following Lionel Messi’s signing. Taylor has so far scored eight goals for Inter Miami and three of those strikes came after the Argentine’s arrival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail