Home / Sports / Football / Son's injury down to packed schedule, says Mourinho
football

Son's injury down to packed schedule, says Mourinho

The 28-year-old South Korean pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring issue after chasing a pass and was replaced by Erik Lamela, who netted the opener for Spurs after 33 minutes.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Jose Mourinho.(AP)

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is set for a spell on the sidelines after limping off in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal and manager Jose Mourinho said the injury is a result of playing too many games.

The 28-year-old South Korean pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring issue after chasing a pass and was replaced by Erik Lamela, who netted the opener for Spurs after 33 minutes.

Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette hit back for Arsenal to seal the win.

"I don't know how long it is. It's muscular. Muscular is usually not easy," Mourinho told reporters, adding that the problem was caused by playing too much.

Son has started all 28 of Spurs' league matches this season, scoring 13 goals. He also featured in nine Europa League matches and four domestic Cup game.

"He's normally a guy who recovers quickly. It's (because of) an accumulation of matches. In the Europa League, I gave him 30 minutes rest in the last match, but it's still 60 minutes," Mourinho added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Real's Hazard to miss Atalanta game, Zidane at a loss to explain issues

Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose

Messi set to equal Barcelona's appearance record

Real Madrid, Man City target last 8 of Champions League

"And when you're in so many competitions, some players they have more minutes than others, which is normal, something that can happen."

Defeat left Mourinho's side in seventh place with 45 points, six behind Chelsea in fourth -- the final Champions League qualification spot.

Tottenham travel to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League last-16 second leg on Thursday before visiting Aston Villa in the league on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP