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South Korea come from behind to defeat Czech Republic in FIFA World Cup Group A tie

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea came from behind to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 at the Guadalajara Stadium. 

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 09:30 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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South Korea came from behind to stun the Czech Republic in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A encounter at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico on Friday. Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu got on the scoring board as South Korea outclassed Czechia 2-1 to register a win in their opening match of the tournament. The first half of the contest remained goalless, and there wasn't much to talk about the first 45 minutes of the tie. However, the second half made up for the lack of thrill and excitement, and both teams put on quite a show in front of a robust crowd.

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea come from behind to defeat Czech Republic(REUTERS)

The Czech Republic took the early lead in the contest in the 59th minute. However, Korea staged a memorable comeback, netting two goals in no time, and there was no coming back for Czechia from there. With this result, South Korea moved onto the winner's board in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, who defeated South Africa in the tournament opener.

Also Read: ‘If Ronaldo were 10 years younger...’: Bhaichung Bhutia on Messi vs CR7, picks Harry Kane for FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

Before this match against the Czech Republic, six of South Korea's seven World Cup finals wins had come against European opposition, and the latest was their seventh.

How did the game unfold?

Then, in the 77th minute, it seemed that the Czech Republic once again took the lead. Tomas Soucek deposited the ball into the goal from a free kick. The entire team started celebrating; however, the referee played spoilsport by raising his flag for offside. The replays then vindicated his decision as the player was indeed offside.

South Korea capitalised on this and just like that, the side took the 2-1 lead. Hwang Im-beom made his presence felt once again as he played the ball down the right. He made a superb cross, and Oh Hyeon-gyu made the most of it, making a true connection from a few yards. His shot hit the forearm of Matej Kovar and flew into the far corner.

South Korea held on from there, and Czechia didn't manage to get the equaliser. Six minutes were added to the stoppage time, but Czechia still couldn't penetrate Korea's defence and the contest ended 2-1 in Korea's favour.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / South Korea come from behind to defeat Czech Republic in FIFA World Cup Group A tie
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