Home / Sports / Football / South Korea gains as North Korea World Cup qualifying results voided
football

South Korea gains as North Korea World Cup qualifying results voided

South Korea moved atop its World Cup qualifying group on Thursday without kicking a ball after FIFA voided all results involving North Korea.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:35 PM IST
File Photo of a North and South Korea football match/(Twitter)

South Korea moved atop its World Cup qualifying group on Thursday without kicking a ball after FIFA voided all results involving North Korea.

North Korea had collected eight points in Group H before withdrawing from the remaining qualifiers, scheduled in June, citing concerns over COVID-19.

FIFA’s ruling drops Turkmenistan, which beat North Korea 3-1 in November 2019, from first to third with six points, one behind South Korea and Lebanon. Sri Lanka remains pointless.

Only the eight group winners and four best second-place teams will progress to the third round, scheduled to start in September.

North Korea's mid-May withdrawal will alter how those runners-up spots are ranked, according to the Asian Football Confederation.

"After the conclusion of all the matches in the Asian qualifiers, the results of the matches between the second-placed and the fifth-placed teams in Groups A to G would not be counted to ensure a balanced final comparison between all group runners-up," the AFC said on Thursday.

Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon and Uzbekistan now occupy the top four places in the revised runner-up rankings above Bahrain, China, Tajikistan and Malaysia.

Qualification for the World Cup resumes on Friday when Japan hosts Myanmar in the first of 57 games remaining before the second round ends on June 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qatar world cup
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP