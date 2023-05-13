Home / Sports / Football / Southampton relegated, Manchester United ignites push for Champions League qualification

Southampton relegated, Manchester United ignites push for Champions League qualification

AP |
May 13, 2023 09:48 PM IST

After 11 years in England's top division, Southampton is heading down to the Championship after a 2-0 loss to Fulham sealed its fate with two games to spare.

Southampton's relegation from the Premier League was sealed on Saturday while Manchester United rebounded from back-to-back losses to ignite its push for Champions League qualification.

Southampton's Jan Bednarek looks dejected after losing the match and being relegated from the Premier League(Action Images via Reuters)
That leaves two more relegation spots to fill and two of the four teams in most danger — Leeds and Nottingham Forest — are showing fighting spirit to avoid the drop.

Leeds held third-place Newcastle to a 2-2 draw and is only a point from safety, while Forest also drew 2-2 at Chelsea to stay three points above the bottom three.

Newcastle is now only ahead on goal difference from Man United, which beat Wolverhampton 2-0 to recover from losses on the road to Brighton and West Ham that let Liverpool back in the race for a top-four finish.

Newcastle and Man United have 66 points, four more than fifth-place Liverpool, with all three teams having three games left. Liverpool visits next-to-last Leicester on Monday.

Tottenham dropped out of contention for Champions League qualification after a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, which moved level on points with its beaten opponent. They are fighting for berths in the two minor European competitions — the Europa League and the Europa Conference League — with Brighton, which is two points further back in eighth place but has three games in hand.

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the other game.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
