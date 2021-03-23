Southampton's Adams says Euros not reason for Scotland switch

Former England Under-20 striker Che Adams said his decision to switch allegiance to Scotland was not based solely on their qualification for the Euro 2020 finals and that the call-up to Steve Clarke's squad has come at the right time in his career.

Adams was last week named in Scotland's squad for the first time ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month.

The 24-year-old has played for England's Under-20 team but qualified for Scotland through the grandparent rule.

"I know a lot of people are going to be saying it's because of the Euros, but I don't think that's the case," said Adams, who has seven goals and four assists for Southampton in the Premier League.

"I think it (call-up) has come at the right time. When I was younger, I didn't really know my body and how I would adapt, but I think I'm the right age."

Scotland host Austria on Thursday before playing away against Israel on Sunday and at home against the Faroe Islands on March 31.

Scotland have been drawn in Group D with England, Croatia and Czech Republic for the Euros, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.