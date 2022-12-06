Spain vs Morocco Live Streaming FIFA World Cup: When and where to watch online and on TV in India?

Spain will face Morocco in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. With seven points, Morocco were the toppers of Group F and have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. They upset Belgium in the group stage and are in fine form. On the other hand, Spain had a rusty finish in the group stages after a strong start. The 2010 world champions won one, drew one and lost one game to finish second in Group E. They lost 1-2 to Japan after winning 7-0 against Costa Rica in their opening match.

Both teams will be eyeing a quarterfinal berth and it's expected to be a gruelling contest. Morocco are the underdogs but their tremendous run in the tournament thus far, makes them a tough opponent to beat.

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Where will the Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place at Education City Stadium.

What time will will the Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture start?

The Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture?

In India, the Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixture will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the live streaming of Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

