Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Spain vs Sweden, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams
football

Spain vs Sweden, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020: Can Spanish defence survive in Sergio Ramos' absence against Sweden. Here is a look at squads from both the teams for Euro 2020, Spain vs Sweden match.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Spain coach Luis Enrique with his players during training.(Pool via REUTERS)

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain will look to regain European glory and they kick off their campaign against Sweden. Both teams have significant absentees with Spain missing Sergio Ramos, while veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic who made an international return, was declared unfit for Euro 2020. It is a chance for Pau Torres to make a mark for Spain and cement his position in the team. For Sweden, Marcus Berg is likely to be the key up front. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Also read: Netherlands' Daley Blind hit hard by Eriksen's collapse

Here is a look at the full squads for Euro 2020, Spain vs Sweden match:

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

--------------------------------------------------

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen (Everton)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson, Pierre Bengtsson, Marcus Danielson, Andreas Granqvist, Filip Helander, Pontus Jansson, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig

Midfielders: Jens-Lys Cajuste, Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Robin Quaison, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson

Forwards: Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Jordan Larsson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Ratan Tata helps paralysed stray dog find a forever home

Tweeple share hilarious replies to Zomato’s ‘Monday as a snack' post

Soldier saves fawn from drowning, netizens thank him

Meet Wasabi, the winner of an adorable dog show
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP