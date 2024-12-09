Menu Explore
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
Sports betting roundup: Some upsets and surprising results in football over the weekend

AP |
Dec 09, 2024 11:30 PM IST

Championship week in college football has ended, and only Monday Night Football remains in Week 14 of the NFL.

HT Image
HT Image

There were some upsets on Saturday, which factored into the College Football Playoff field, while the NFL also had a few surprising results with popular favorites not covering.

Here’s a look at the action, using data from the BetMGM Sportsbook: Trends of the Week

Oregon in the Big Ten championship took in the most bets and money of any team on Saturday. The Ducks defeated Penn State 45-37, with 73% of the bets and 72% of the money on them.

Miami’s six-point win in overtime against the New York Jets ended up being a push because the Dolphins entered the game as a six-point favorite. The Dolphins took in 84% of the bets and 88% of the money. New York led 23-15 going into the fourth quarter.

In golf, Scottie Scheffler won the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He finished at 25 under, giving him a six-shot victory. Scheffler entered the event with the shortest odds at 220 and took in the most bets and the most money in pretournament betting. Upsets of the Week

The biggest upset in college football was Georgia’s 22-19 overtime victory over Texas on Saturday. Georgia was a three-point underdog in the game, taking in only 36% of the bets and 30% of the money.

The Bills-Rams game was the biggest upset on Sunday. The Rams were 3.5-point underdogs. Los Angeles won 44-42 after taking in only 25% of the bets.

Another upset in the NFL was the Seahawks beating the Arizona Cardinals 30-18 on the road. Seattle was a 2.5-point underdog and only took in 31% of bets and 20% of the money. Coming Up

Juan Soto reportedly signed with the New York Mets on Sunday night, which shifted World Series odds.

The Mets were 1200 to win the World Series prior to Sunday and are now 700, which gives them the second-best odds in baseball. The Dodgers have the best at 350.

“Juan Soto to the Mets significantly improves their chances of winning the World Series,” said Hal Egeland, a trading manager for BetMGM. “A move from 1200 to 700 is massive for one player, but it also indicates that Steve Cohen and the Mets look to be all in.”

Atlanta , the New York Yankees and Philadelphia round out the top five.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.


