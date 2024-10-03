Sports minister announces Draft National Sports Policy

New Delhi: The government on Thursday released a Draft National Sports Policy (NSP) aiming to align sports with the broader objectives of economic and social progress and leveraging sports as a powerful tool for nation-building. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI)

“The policy adopts a multi-faceted strategy that addresses critical areas such as infrastructure development, talent identification, nurturing, governance reforms, and enhancing mass participation,” according to the NSP that was released by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for public consultation.

Taking into account India’s recent performances in major international competitions, including the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, the NSP recognizes the need to build on these achievements and create a sustainable system for long-term success in sports.

Some of the key features of the NSP are creating a robust competitive structure, implement physical literacy initiatives, develop a robust talent identification and development system, strengthen governance and institutional frameworks, and to develop sports and physical literacy as major subjects in educational institutions in alignment with National Education Policy 2020.

As India has shown the ambition to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Summer Olympics, the policy aims to prepare “a roadmap for organizing major sporting events, involving various stakeholders such as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), NSFs, state governments, and private organizations”.

The policy aims to position India as a “global sports tourism hub” by capitalizing on hosting of major international sporting events. “It can generate substantial revenue and enhance the country’s global image, attract international participants and spectators, and significantly boost its tourism sector, create jobs, and stimulate local economies.”

In order to strengthen the National Sports Federations and other sports bodies, the policy wants to focus on “operational efficiency, professional management, transparency, and financial sustainability.”

“This will call for the enhancement of national-level monitoring agencies to ensure seamless functioning and effective issue redressal mechanisms.”

The policy also proposes a revamped funding mechanism, including initiatives such as “Adopt an Athlete”, “Adopt a District Sports Program,” and “Adopt a Venue”. “An independent body will be formed to strategize, execute, and supervise funded activities, ensuring a collaborative approach to sports development.”

To ensure the financial sustainability of sports infrastructure, stadiums, arenas and soft sports assets (digital platforms, community programs) shall be monetized to attract private investment through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and increase participation. “Effective management and strategic partnerships will enhance revenue streams and maintain high operational standards.”

It calls for policies and schemes to actively encourage extensive participation from the private sector in sports development.

A National Sports Education Board to enhance the recognition and attractiveness of sports as a career option will be founded.

“It is important to promote sports professional education through structured frameworks and regulations.”

For strong professional governance, implementation and monitoring “national-level regulatory bodies” will be established to ensure ethical practices, fair play, and healthy competition. It will also involve the creation of national agencies and inter-ministerial committees to facilitate swift action and effective issue resolution, promoting transparency and seamless operations across the sports ecosystem.”