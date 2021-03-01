Home / Sports / Football / Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run
football

Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run

The French soccer club thanked Stephan on Monday for all the “exceptional results" secured with the Brittany team, which slumped to a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions last week and has won only one game in 2021.
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Stade Rennes coach Julien Stephan.(REUTERS)

Rennes coach Julien Stephan has stepped down from this position following a poor run of results this year.

The French soccer club thanked Stephan on Monday for all the “exceptional results" secured with the Brittany team, which slumped to a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions last week and has won only one game in 2021.

Stephan, who took over as Rennes head coach in 2018, led his players to a stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019 French Cup final. He also helped the team qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time last season.

After an excellent start to the season, Rennes has only managed two points in its past six league matches and fell to ninth place in the standings following Friday's 2-1 loss to Nice. The loss dealt a heavy blow to Rennes' ambition of returning to Europe next season.

Rennes' only win this year came on Jan. 17 and the team is now winless in its last six league games, its worst run since a seven-game run in 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Police enter Barcelona's stadium in search operation

'Sevilla willing to compete with Madrid, Barca in Indian market'

Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run

Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death

Philippe Bizeul, who was deputy coach under Stephan, has been appointed as caretaker, Rennes said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP