Struggling Alaves part ways with head coach Abelardo

Alaves have parted company with coach Abelardo Fernandez after slipping to the bottom of the La Liga standings, the club announced on Monday.

The decision comes after Alaves' 3-1 defeat by Celta Vigo on Sunday, which extended their winless run to seven games in the Spanish top flight.

Abelardo, who replaced Pablo Machin in January, managed to take just five points from a possible 33 in his second managerial stint with the club as he failed to boost their top-flight survival hopes.

With nine games remaining, Alaves have 23 points, three adrift of the safety zone.