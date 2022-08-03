Sunil Chhetri replies after Virat Kohli's ‘true friend’ birthday wish

The friendship between legendary cricketer Virat Kohli and captain of Indian football team, Sunil Chhetri is no secret. The camaradarie between the two mega stars of Indian sports was once again on display when Kohli took to Twitter to wish Chhetri on his 38th birthday on birthday on Wednesday. “An honestly hardworking man full of good values & compassion.A man I can call a true friend. Very grateful for the friendship we have skip.Always wish you the best. As you get a year younger I send you my best wishes & all the positivity your way. Happy birthday @chetrisunil11,” Kohli tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to Kohli's hearttouching birthday wish, Chhetri tweeted said 'the feeling is mutual. “Champ, I appreciate the kind words. The feeling about our friendship is mutual, and I too, am very grateful that our paths crossed the way they did.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has been a flurry of birthday wishes from different quarters for the football legend on social media. The two greats of their respective sports enjoy pulling each other's legs on social media and have fun moments together in the field as well.

Not too long ago Chhetri had shared a video on instagram praising himself for being better at playing football than his juniors. Reacting to the video, Kohli had called chhetri a 'legend'. To which chhetri had then replied hilariously "Sab broccoli aur palak ka khel hai. Woh adrak ka swad ke baare mein kya kehte hai? Cheers, champ."

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee Sunil chhetri is the all time leading goal scorer for the Indian national team. He is also in the list of top ten highest goal scorers in international men's football, which includes legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is first Indian player to have played in three different continents- Asia, Europe (Sporting Club de Portugal) and North America (Kansas City Wizards).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All India Football Federation(AIFF) have named him player of the year six times. At the international level, the Indian skipper has won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, SAFF Championship in 2011 and 2015, Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2012, the Intercontinental Cup in 2017 and 2018.

While there is growing debate over Kohli's form and his inclusion in the national team for ICC T20 World Cup, his jovial side keeps sending positive vibes to his fans worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON