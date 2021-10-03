Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Super sub Dzeko inspires Inter comeback win against Sassuolo
football

Super sub Dzeko inspires Inter comeback win against Sassuolo

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Inter Milan's Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko (L)(AFP)
Reuters |

Inter Milan substitute Edin Dzeko equalised a minute after coming on before winning the decisive penalty as the Italian champions came from behind to beat Sassuolo 2-1 and move into second place in Serie A on Saturday.

Domenico Berardi’s penalty put the hosts in front midway through the first half, but Dzeko made an immediate impact by heading in the leveller with his first touch in the 58th minute.

The Bosnian, who became the joint-top scorer in Serie A alongside Lazio’s Ciro Immobile with six goals, was then brought down by goalkeeper Andrea Consigli in the box and Lautaro Martinez dispatched the resulting spot kick.

Inter rose to second place on 17 points, one point behind leaders Napoli, who travel to Fiorentina on Sunday. Sassuolo are 13th with seven points.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
edin dzeko sassuolo inter milan napoli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'See last few months as education': Udanta on return to squad for SAFF C'ship

Atletico deals Koeman's Barcelona another blow with 2-0 win

Burnley, Norwich still winless after 0-0 draw in EPL

Ibrahimovic out of Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP