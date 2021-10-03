Super sub Dzeko inspires Inter comeback win against Sassuolo

Inter Milan substitute Edin Dzeko equalised a minute after coming on before winning the decisive penalty as the Italian champions came from behind to beat Sassuolo 2-1 and move into second place in Serie A on Saturday.

Domenico Berardi’s penalty put the hosts in front midway through the first half, but Dzeko made an immediate impact by heading in the leveller with his first touch in the 58th minute.

The Bosnian, who became the joint-top scorer in Serie A alongside Lazio’s Ciro Immobile with six goals, was then brought down by goalkeeper Andrea Consigli in the box and Lautaro Martinez dispatched the resulting spot kick.

Inter rose to second place on 17 points, one point behind leaders Napoli, who travel to Fiorentina on Sunday. Sassuolo are 13th with seven points.