Tai Baribo, Union aim to continue dominant start against Nashville

The Philadelphia Union aim to extend their perfect start to the season on Sunday afternoon when they host a Nashville SC side showing signs of coming into their own as well.

Philadelphia has been dominant, outscoring its opponents 10-3. Tai Baribo has scored an MLS-leading six goals, a total higher than 21 MLS teams had reached entering the league's fourth matchday.

And while early expectations around the Union were modest following the departure of longtime manager Jim Curtin this winter, new head coach Bradley Carnell says he can feel his team's sights begin to rise higher.

"I think there's growing hunger, growing appetite, and ambition," Carnell said on Friday. "This group's got a level head about them, a very business mind-like attitude. It's very positive around the camp at the moment, and the boys are full of energy and full of fun right now. Winning helps do that."

All three wins have come by multiple goals, including a 2-0 victory at New England last Saturday. Baribo broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, and offseason signing Jovan Lukic added the first of his MLS career deep in second-half stoppage time.

The same night, Nashville earned a 2-0 win over the visiting Portland Timbers with a performance that was even more commanding than the final score suggested.

The Coyotes had two first-half penalties saved before Andy Najar scored a fortuitous goal moments before halftime. Ahmed Qasem added the second on a header in his MLS starting debut.

Nashville hadn't scored until the victory, though. And while the hope is Qasem's addition will help unlock an attack that struggled last season, manager B.J. Callaghan knows his side can't afford to get caught in a track meet with Philadelphia.

"They're obviously very dangerous. And not only is it how many goals they've scored, but the goal-scoring chances they create through all phases of play is something that we need to be mindful of," Callaghan said. "So yeah, of course we're going to have to try and get pressure to them and deny, I would say, the supply chain of how they create scoring chances."

