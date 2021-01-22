IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / There will be lots of changes to the national team: Igor Stimac
India national coach Igor Stimac.(AIFF)
India national coach Igor Stimac.(AIFF)
football

There will be lots of changes to the national team: Igor Stimac

  • Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
READ FULL STORY
By Dhiman Sarkar, Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST

On a sunny morning from his home in the seaside city of Split, Croatia, India national coach Igor Stimac said the unscheduled vacation from March 15 last year has been less boring since the Indian Super League (ISL) began.

Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.

Excerpts:

What went wrong in the World Cup qualifiers after the historic draw in Qatar?

The (structural) problems we are facing through our competitions and leagues came and produced the bill. We can say that we transformed the Indian national team from one that was not organised and not insisting on possession to a team which is trying to hold the ball, trying to hurt the opponent in an organised way. It’s a long process. When I started work (in 2019), the players came back from their holidays after not kicking the ball for four or five months.

I had a couple of camps before our first games, which weren’t enough to prepare the team physically, tactically and psychologically for games like these. But we made unbelievable progress, if you look at the pass accuracy, ball possession—everything but scoring. And scoring (is a) problem is coming out of the ISL structure because no Indian is playing as centre-forward.

Do Indian strikers not get opportunities because six foreigners can be in the playing 11 in ISL?

I wouldn’t criticise ISL on any issue here. Each club is trying to do its best for its own and to prepare for the Champions League and AFC Cup. But from my and the national team’s point of view, we are insisting on a 3+1 (including an Asian player) foreign players’ policy. Even when 3+1 comes, each club will have one foreign centre-back, one foreign offensive midfielder and one foreign forward.

But alongside these players, there will be Indian centre-backs, two or three Indian midfielders and there will be even one forward playing alongside a foreign player. When you have six or seven foreign players, one foreign forward is going out and another foreign forward is coming on. That is not doing any good to the national team.

Have you been able to watch ISL in Croatia?

I have watched every single game. Since the ISL started, I am a happy man because I got bored without football, without doing my work and not having certainty about what’s going to happen.

Have new players caught your eye in ISL?

Many. If you compare the last national team which was playing to now, we are facing some problems and there will be lots of changes.

I will just mention a few names: Adil (Khan) is not playing regular football, (Michael) Soosairaj is injured, Udanta (Singh) and Ashique (Kuruniyan) are not there at all. Ashique because of injury when he was playing really well and Udanta cannot find himself (regularly in the starting XI) at the moment. Farukh (Choudhary) changed the club (from Jamshedpur FC to Mumbai City FC) and is not playing regular football. Amarjit Singh came from injury; he is still getting a few minutes on the pitch. So, the places are there to be taken. More than anything, I am very happy to see many youngsters emerging.

Could you name some uncapped players who have impressed you?

Suresh (Wangjam), (Akash) Mishra, Ashish Rai… At the moment, what makes me a very happy man is when I watch Hyderabad play. Because for most of the games in this season, they didn’t use more than three foreign players and look at the football they produce.

Their two full-backs, they are 19 years old—Mishra and Rai (he is 21). They have a centre-back, (Chinglensana) Singh, who came from Goa, who is good with passing, still needs to improve on some defending. Then you have (Mohammed) Yasir playing there in the middle, really nice. I enjoy Liston’s (Colaco) game also.

How good is it to see Indian attacking players such as Manvir Singh and Halicharan Narzary getting games?

It is giving me satisfaction. Manvir made a good choice changing the club (from FC Goa to ATK Mohun Bagan). In most of the games he has been performing really well. He has scored a few goals which is very good. But he is also the player with energy who can hold the ball, who can pass and who understands the game. I can tell you that I didn’t make any wrong judgment when I saw him the first time. He has everything which a player needs for the national team.

What needs to change in the structure for India to qualify for the World Cup in future?

From next year (2021-22) we are going to see more games (in a season) and less foreign players. Also, every country in the football world is using what we call PIOs (Person of Indian Origin) who are playing abroad. We need to do everything possible to give them a chance to represent their country. The gap between us and the top (Asian) countries is big. I am concentrating on closing this gap (by 2026) and bring India into top 10 in Asia so that we get better chances of competing in future World Cup qualifiers.

FOLLOW THIS LINK TO LISTEN TO THE FULL DISCUSSION WITH IGOR STIMAC: https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/kicks-for-free-5006402/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
igor stimac indian super league
app
Close
e-paper
Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 soccer match between Cornella and FC Barcelona at the Nou Municipal stadium in Cornella,(AP)
Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 soccer match between Cornella and FC Barcelona at the Nou Municipal stadium in Cornella,(AP)
football

Barca edge past minnows Cornella despite missing two penalties

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Barcelona missed two penalties in normal time, with midfielder Miralem Pjanic being thwarted late in the first half by Cornella keeper Ramon Juan before Dembele hit straight at the feet of the 21-year-old in the 80th minute from yet another spot-kick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burnley's Ashley Barnes, right, runs to celebrate his goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool, England, (AP)
Burnley's Ashley Barnes, right, runs to celebrate his goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool, England, (AP)
football

Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India national coach Igor Stimac.(AIFF)
India national coach Igor Stimac.(AIFF)
football

There will be lots of changes to the national team: Igor Stimac

By Dhiman Sarkar, Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal in Juve’s 2-0 Italian Supercup win over Napoli. (Getty Images)
Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal in Juve’s 2-0 Italian Supercup win over Napoli. (Getty Images)
football

Ronaldo yet to break all-time scoring record, Czech FA claims

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:18 PM IST
  • The Czech Football Association has disputed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time goal-scoring record, insisting he needs another 62 to surpass Josef Bican’s tally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sergio Aguero reacts. (Getty Images)
Sergio Aguero reacts. (Getty Images)
football

Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for Covid-19

AP, Manchester, England
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Mario Mandžukić(AP)
File photo of Mario Mandžukić(AP)
football

AC Milan means business with Mario Mandžukić signing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Mario Mandžukić's signing this week is tantamount to a statement of title intentions. Hitherto having maintained that its goal was returning to the Champions League after a seven-year absence by securing only a top-four finish, Milan now appears firmly set on winning Serie A.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diogo Dalot of AC Milan in action. (Getty Images.)
Diogo Dalot of AC Milan in action. (Getty Images.)
football

'Demanding' Ibrahimovic boosts Dalot at Milan

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Dalot, 21, is at the heart of the defense of an AC Milan side which has been propelled to the top of the Italian league by the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zinedine Zidane reacts after Real Madrid's 1-2 loss to Alcoyano. (Getty Images)
Zinedine Zidane reacts after Real Madrid's 1-2 loss to Alcoyano. (Getty Images)
football

Zidane under fire as Real Madrid loses again

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • The embarrassing 2-1 loss in the round of 32 added to Madrid’s recent struggles and left Zidane under increased pressure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Football Delhi announces scholarship of U-16 players for college admission in US

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Each year, two talented footballers -- a junior boy and a girl -- will be identified based on their football and academic achievements for a scholarship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairman of Executive Board of FC Bayern M�nchen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks during the "Germany's Athletes of the Year 2020" award ceremony in Baden-Baden on December 20, 2020. (Photo by Tom Weller / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Chairman of Executive Board of FC Bayern M�nchen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks during the "Germany's Athletes of the Year 2020" award ceremony in Baden-Baden on December 20, 2020. (Photo by Tom Weller / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
football

UEFA considering switch to single host for this summer's Euros: Rummenigge

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The 24-nation tournament, a major revenue generator for European football's governing body and the national federations, was postponed by 12 months due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paul Pogba(REUTERS)
File photo of Paul Pogba(REUTERS)
football

Manchester United's Pogba one of the best when in form, says Ferdinand

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Pogba scored with a blistering left-foot shot as United defeated Fulham 2-1 on Wednesday to return to the top of the Premier League table. He also scored the winner against Burnley last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - January 20, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores their first goal from the penalty spot Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - January 20, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores their first goal from the penalty spot Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Lewandowski scored his 22nd goal of the season – a league record after 17 games – from the spot after a foul from Augsburg midfielder Rani Khedira on Lucas Hernández.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal(Pool via REUTERS)
football

City breaks down Villa's resistance to win 2-0 in EPL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:37 AM IST
An end-to-end match in which City lost Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker to injuries looked to be heading for a draw, despite the home team's dominance, when Silva received a pass from Rodri and smashed home a shot from the edge of the area in the 79th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via (Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via (Pool via REUTERS)
football

In-form Pogba keeping Man United in front in EPL title race

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Pogba twisted and turned, maneuvering himself into a pocket of space before unleashing a powerful left-foot shot that curled into the far corner and secured another win for United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates following the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus and Napoli at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Juventus won the match 2-0.(AP)
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates following the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus and Napoli at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Juventus won the match 2-0.(AP)
football

Ronaldo helps Juventus beat Napoli to win Italian Super Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:27 AM IST
It was Juve’s ninth Super Cup title, taking it two above AC Milan, which is the team with the second most victories in the competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP