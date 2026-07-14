Thomas Tuchel refuses to fuel England-Argentina rivalry ahead of World Cup semi-final: ‘It will be emotional’

The FIFA World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England has all the ingredients of a blockbuster. The two footballing giants share a rich history and one of the sport's fiercest rivalries, even though they have not met at the World Cup in recent editions. Whenever these nations cross paths on the biggest stage, drama is never far away. Both teams have shown remarkable resilience throughout this tournament, overcoming difficult moments to book their places in the last four. Argentina have relied on Lionel Messi's brilliance to navigate a series of tense knockout ties, while England have displayed composure and determination under pressure. With a place in the World Cup final at stake, another memorable chapter in this historic rivalry now awaits.

Thomas Tuchel plays down Argentina rivalry before blockbuster World Cup semi-final. (AFP)

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England manager Thomas Tuchel has praised Argentina's composure and togetherness ahead of their World Cup semi-final, highlighting the defending champions' stability under Lionel Scaloni and their experience of winning major trophies. While acknowledging the size of the challenge, Tuchel insisted England are ready for the battle.

“Well, you just see it. They don’t panic when they go goal behind. The way they play, it’s very cohesive. It’s a lot of repetitive patterns. They know each other well. There are not a lot of changes since the last four years. The coach is still the same. They have the experience of winning big titles together. You feel all this. So, it’s a big match. It’s a difficult opponent to beat and especially in a World Cup. But we are up for the fight," Tuchel told DSports.

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Tuchel also dismissed the significance of the long-standing history between England and Argentina, insisting his players are focused only on the challenge in front of them. The England boss expects an intense and emotional contest, saying his side is ready to embrace the occasion and match Argentina in what he believes will be another dramatic World Cup knockout battle.

“I think it’s important that we don’t tap into history because that has nothing to do with us and it does not help us. We understand that it’s a big part of the Argentinian culture and a big part of what fuels them and the results. So, fair enough, but it’s nothing that helps us. We’re coming for a match of football. I think it will be intense. I think it will be emotional. The way the teams play, the way the what’s at stake, would surprise me a lot if it was like a calm and cool-headed and easy-leveled match. So, I think there will be momentum swings and I think it will be emotional. It will be the next roller coaster. And that’s basically what we expect and what we’re up for. We’re happy to have that. We’re happy to take that. And we’re happy to give a good fight," he added.