The state of affairs at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur continues to go from bad to worse. Recently, the Spurs suffered a 2-4 defeat against Wolves, and the London-based club is languishing in the 15th spot in the points table. The on-field performances have led to a rift inside the dressing room, and as per a report in The Sun, the club have alleged they have a mole in their midst who is leaking dressing room secrets. Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou looks on. (REUTERS)

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has already gone public, claiming a mole within the club has been constantly releasing classified information into the public domain. The report states that the club has compiled a dossier of evidence regarding 10 incidents over the last two seasons.

“We’ve got a leak inside the club. We’ve got an idea where it’s coming from and we will deal with it. You’d like to think that everyone within our camp is working with us rather than against us," The Sun quoted Tottenham manager as saying.

The Sun published a piece titled 'Spurlock Holmes', reporting that the latest leaked information occurred during the club's 1-1 draw at home in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg against Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Before the match, it emerged online that winger Wilson Odobert would miss the fixture due to a hamstring issue. He was eventually named on the bench but did not come to the field.

The Sun reported that the London-based club has maintained a record of when information about player injuries, fitness, and lineups was made public. The number of leaks is now in double figures, and the club has been rattled by the information constantly being leaked to the media.

Tottenham's dismal Premier League campaign

Tottenham Hotspur has lost 17 games in the Premier League in 32 games this season, the most in a single season in more than 20 years.

The Australian manager was appointed before the start of the 2023-24 campaign. However, he has failed to get a positive side-stack of results.

Earlier, the Tottenham manager claimed he would be sacked at the end of the season even if he guided the club to the Europa League title.

The home supporters have booed him throughout, chanting, "You don't know what you're doing."