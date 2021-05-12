Home / Sports / Football / UEFA begins disciplinary process against three Super League clubs
football

UEFA begins disciplinary process against three Super League clubs

UEFA has appointed disciplinary inspectors to conduct an investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:30 PM IST
The UEFA logo.(Getty Images)

UEFA has appointed disciplinary inspectors to conduct an investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in a statement.

The Super League was launched with 12 clubs as founding members, but nine of them -- Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid -- have since backed out and reached a deal with UEFA.

The clubs who withdrew from the project signed a 'Club Commitment Declaration' with the governing body last week, which includes a series of "reintegration" steps.

UEFA had said last week that it would start disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real and Barca, the three clubs who remain involved with the Super League.

UEFA has appointed disciplinary inspectors to conduct an investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in a statement.

The Super League was launched with 12 clubs as founding members, but nine of them -- Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid -- have since backed out and reached a deal with UEFA.

The clubs who withdrew from the project signed a 'Club Commitment Declaration' with the governing body last week, which includes a series of "reintegration" steps.

UEFA had said last week that it would start disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real and Barca, the three clubs who remain involved with the Super League.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa european super league barcelona juventus fc real madrid
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP