Champions League: Messi ends 8-year streak at PSG; Mbappe achieves spectacular record in Juve tie

One of the most prolific goal-scorers in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), Lionel Messi failed to play the full 90 minutes of Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) campaign opener against former champions Juventus on Tuesday at the Le Parc des Princes. Goal machine Messi was replaced by Carlos Soler in the 84th minute of PSG's Group H clash with Juventus at Paris. For the first time in eight years, the former FC Barcelona captain was substituted off after starting a match in Europe's biggest competition at the club level - the UEFA Champions League.

The late substitution in the Champions League clash has ended Messi's eight-year streak of completing all games in which he received starts by the club. Earlier, Messi had played the full 90 minutes of every game he started in the UEFA Champions League. Messi played 62 matches without being substituted off after starting a match in the Champions League. Messi kickstarted his lesser-known streak when the Argentine stalwart used to lead the attack of La Liga giants FC Barcelona back in October 2014.

Mbappe surpasses Messi, Ronaldo!

While Messi ended his unique streak in PSG's Champions League opener, star forward Kylian Mbappe smashed another goal-scoring record in the elite tournament. Interestingly, Mbappe has surpassed Messi by becoming the youngest player to score 35 goals in the Champions League. At 23 years and 260 days, Mbappe has eclipsed Messi by becoming the fastest player to smash 35 goals in the Champions League.

Mbappe managed to find the back of the net twice in the first half against Juventus. Making sure that Christophe Galtier's men take an early lead, the French forward netted the opener for PSG in the 5th minute. Mbappe doubled his tally in the 22nd minute of the game. The first-half brace from the former AS Monaco star guided PSG to a 2-1 win over Juventus on matchday 1 of the Champions League.

