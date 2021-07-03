UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark: Full squads of both teams

Denmark and the Czech Republic face each other at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan in a bid to qualify for the semifinals of Euro 2020. At the start of the tournament, Czech Republic and Denmark weren’t fancied to make it this year and fight for a position in the last four. However, their grit and determination has propelled them to take their game to another level in the tournament.

Denmark have missed the services of Christian Eriksen in the middle but have managed to shore up their defence while attackers have found the back of the net against smaller teams.

READ | UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming, Czech Republic vs Denmark: When and where to watch on quarterfinal match on TV and online

Czech Republic, on the other hand, are looking solid at the back while strike Patrik Schick is firing on all cylinders. They sent back the Dutch side in the Round of 16 and look like favourites against Denmark also.

Here is the full squads for Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Czech Republic:-

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (FC Midtjylland), Frederik Ronnow (Schalke)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Joachim Andersen (Fulham), Mathias Jorgensen (Copenhagen), Daniel Wass (Valencia), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Nicolai Boilesen (Copenhagen)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan), Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard (both Brentford), Anders Christiansen (Malmo)

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg (Nice), Jonas Wind (Copenhagen), Andreas Cornelius (Parma), Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna)

Czech Republic

Goalkeepers: Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla), Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen), Ales Mandous (Olomouc)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (West Ham), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Ondrej Celustka (Sparta Praha), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City), David Zima (Slavia Praha), Jan Boril (Slavia Praha), Ales Mateju (Brescia), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzen)

Midfielders: Lukas Masopust (Slavia Praha), Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Antonin Barak (Verona), Alex Kral (Spartak Moskva), Tomas Holes (Slavia Praha), Petr Sevcik (Slavia Praha), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria), Adam Hlozek (Sparta Praha), Jakub Pesek (Liberec), Michal Sadilek (PSV)

Forwards: Patrik Schick (Leverkusen), Michael Krmencik (PAOK), Matej Vydra (Burnley), Tomas Pekhart (Legia)