UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England: Full squads of both teams
- UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England: Czech Republic and England have both already qualified for the Round of 16.
Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England Full Squads: England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount will self-isolate until June 28, ruling them out of Tuesday's Euro 2020 Group D game with the Czech Republic. It would be interesting to see how the absence of these two players will affect the England set-up. Also with both the teams already through to the Round of 16, maybe there might be a change in team. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)
Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams:
CZECH REPUBLIC
Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik
Defenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima
Midfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek
Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra.
------------------------------------------------------
ENGLAND
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford
Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish.
-
Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video
-
MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?
-
Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts
-
Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts