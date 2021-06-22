Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England: Full squads of both teams
General view of merchandise of England's Harry Kane for sale outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine(REUTERS)
UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England: Full squads of both teams

  • UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England: Czech Republic and England have both already qualified for the Round of 16.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:18 PM IST

Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs England Full Squads: England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount will self-isolate until June 28, ruling them out of Tuesday's Euro 2020 Group D game with the Czech Republic. It would be interesting to see how the absence of these two players will affect the England set-up. Also with both the teams already through to the Round of 16, maybe there might be a change in team. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams:

CZECH REPUBLIC

Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima

Midfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek

Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra.

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish.

uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
