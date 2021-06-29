UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Germany: Full squads of both teams

England and Germany face off in their upcoming Round of 16 fixture in Euro 2020 on Tuesday. England will be hoping that their star player and captain Harry Kane bags his first goal of the tournament against a star-studded German side.

England will have more options as Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Phil Foden are set to return from their isolation period as they came in contact with their fellow teammate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19 after the Scotland fixture.

Joachim Low’s men will need to put up a better show from what they did in a close 2-2 draw against Hungary in the group stages. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens have been the standouts in the German squad as they have shown moments of brilliance, which has certainly helped Germany qualify for the next round.

Both teams will be determined to show why they deserve to be in the latter stages of the tournament at The Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Here is the full squad of both teams:-

England

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings(Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borrusia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspurs), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).

Germany

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) , Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Kevin Volland (Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea).

