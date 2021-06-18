Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Scotland: Full squads of both teams
football

UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Scotland: Full squads of both teams

UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Scotland: Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams for Euro 2020 match between England vs Scotland.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:06 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Scotland(REUTERS)

Euro 2020, England vs Scotland: England started off the Euro 2020 campaign with an insipid performance against Croatia that left a lot to be desirted. But Raheem Sterling's winner was enough for the Three Lions to pick up the win. In their next game, England will face off against neighbours and arch-rivals Scotland - a match that promises a certain level of physicality. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

England vs Scotland, Euro 2020: When and where to watch

Here is the full squad of England vs Scotland for Euro 2020:

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

----------------------------------------------------------------

SCOTLAND

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP