UEFA Euro 2020, England vs Scotland: Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020, England vs Scotland: England started off the Euro 2020 campaign with an insipid performance against Croatia that left a lot to be desirted. But Raheem Sterling's winner was enough for the Three Lions to pick up the win. In their next game, England will face off against neighbours and arch-rivals Scotland - a match that promises a certain level of physicality. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

England vs Scotland, Euro 2020: When and where to watch

Here is the full squad of England vs Scotland for Euro 2020:

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

SCOTLAND

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet